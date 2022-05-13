Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Queer Muslim group aims to conduct largest survey of LGBTQ Muslims in the US

Exclude from home page  |  May 13, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

In the early months of the pandemic, the LGBTQ Muslim group Queer Crescent launched a mutual aid fund that raised more than $60,000 to distribute to people prioritized as the most in need.

More Articles