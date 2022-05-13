Queer Muslim group aims to conduct largest survey of LGBTQ Muslims in the US

In the early months of the pandemic, the LGBTQ Muslim group Queer Crescent launched a mutual aid fund that raised more than $60,000 to distribute to people prioritized as the most in need.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 13, 2022
In the early months of the pandemic, the LGBTQ Muslim group Queer Crescent launched a mutual aid fund that raised more than $60,000 to distribute to people prioritized as the most in need.
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsBNG staff
OpinionTerry Austin
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
Paid Promoted Content
NewsLinda Waggener
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
AnalysisMarv Knox
OpinionLetters to the Editor
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsLinda Waggener
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionDwight A. Moody
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLaura Ellis
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionAlicia D. Myers
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMark Wingfield
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff