Read the full story: Religion News Service

In “Queering the Pulpit: A Sexegetical Approach to Preaching an Inclusive Word,” Dr. Karyn Wiseman implores pastors to implement a new exegetical framework that is conscious of the LGBTQ+ members of their congregations. Wiseman recognizes that the pulpit can be a megaphone for either acceptance or condemnation — and, for the queer people in the pews, especially the youth, which message they hear can play a powerful role in their identity.