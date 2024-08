Read the full story: Religion News Service

When Rabbi Michael J. Broyde’s phone rings these days, it may be a fellow scholar wanting an interpretation of Torah or a congregant at his Atlanta synagogue looking to discuss day-school fundraising. But since some half-million Israelis have been called to military service in Gaza, the questioner is as often an Israeli soldier, calling to ask Broyde, an expert at Emory University on Jewish law, about Judaism’s ancient legal code’s views on warfare.