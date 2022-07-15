Raushenbush named leader of Interfaith Alliance

A great-grandson of the first Jewish Supreme Court Justice and of the most prominent early 20th century Baptist pastor teaching the Social Gospel has been named leader of Interfaith Alliance, an organization dedicated to protecting the integrity of both religion and democracy in America.

Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, also an ordained Baptist minister, comes from a dual line of pioneers in the very work he has been called to do. One of his great-grandfathers was Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis and another was Baptist theologian and social activist Walter Rauschenbusch.

While Brandeis expanded the religious diversity of the high court, Rauschenbusch, the son of German immigrants born in New York, practically defined the term Social Gospel while serving as a pastor in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City.

Theologian Shailer Mathews has defined the Social Gospel as “the application of the teaching of Jesus and the total message of Christian salvation to society, the economic life, and social institutions … as well as to individuals.”

That theology undergirds much of the social activism among Christians today and also has led to the kind of inclusive work done by the Interfaith Alliance.

“America is at a crossroads. As the Religious Right works to tear down the boundary between religion and government, American democracy and the rights of individuals to control their own destiny are under attack,” Paul Raushenbush said. “The rise of Christian nationalism, decisions handed down by a radical Supreme Court that demolish reproductive choice and church-state separation, the systemic restriction of voting rights, and the reverberations of the January 6 insurrection are stark reminders of how essential Interfaith Alliance and its mission are to our current moment.”

He added: “Partnering with religious, civic, artistic and political organizations and leaders, we will fight every day to advance policies that affirm our shared humanity, protect our individual freedoms, and preserve our democracy. Now is the moment to repair our moral commitment to one another and build a better, more inclusive future.”

Prior to coming to this role, Raushenbush served as senior adviser for public affairs and innovation at Interfaith America. Previously, he was senior vice president of Auburn Seminary, the founding and executive editor of HuffPost Religion, and associate dean of religious life and the chapel at Princeton University.

Simran Jeet Singh, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s Religion & Society Program, said Raushenbush “is the best of what the world of interfaith engagement has to offer our world today: compassionate, hopeful, smart, and selfless. His leadership has touched thousands of lives in this country, and I look forward to seeing what he cultivates at Interfaith Alliance. Knowing Paul, it’s going to be something special.”

Founded in 1994, Interfaith Alliance was formed to show that the Religious Right was not the only authentic voice of faith in this country and that the U.S. Constitution protects the right of each individual to believe as they choose but not to impose those beliefs on others.

Raushenbush succeeds Rabbi Jack Moline, who retired in June 2022. Moline succeeded Welton Gaddy, a well-known Baptist pastor who was an early leader in both the Alliance of Baptists and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

“American democracy and our commitment to an inclusive future face unparalleled challenges not seen in generations, and there is no doubt in my mind that Paul will lead our movement forward with fierce devotion, integrity and vision,” said Jacob Worenklein, board chair for Interfaith Alliance. “For the millions of Americans who hold fast to the idea that inclusive religious freedom is the cornerstone of our democracy, we don’t have a moment to spare. Our organization is thrilled to have Paul at the helm at this decisive moment.”

Note: Paul Brandeis Raushenbush has dropped two c’s from his family name, thus the difference in spelling between the two persons in this story who are nonetheless related.

