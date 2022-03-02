Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Red Sox release minor leaguer after social media attacks on Jewish executive Chaim Bloom

Exclude from home page  |  March 2, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

The Boston Red Sox released a minor league player following an antisemitic and homophobic social media outburst, in which he specifically targeted the organization’s chief baseball officer, Chaim Bloom, who is Jewish.

More Articles