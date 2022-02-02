Baptist News Global
Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law

February 2, 2022

Read the full story: Reuters

A coalition of Christians and Catholics on Monday called on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to drop charges against media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other political activists jailed or in custody under a China-imposed national security law.

