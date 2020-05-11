Baptist News Global
Religious leaders decry, question death of Ahmaud Arbery after video surfaces

CuratedReligion News Service  |  May 11, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

With the release of a viral video months after the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, a black jogger in Georgia, religious leaders have raised their voices to ask questions about how and why he died.

 

