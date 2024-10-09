Reminder: Amanda Tyler and Mark Wingfield free webinar on Christian nationalism

Join Amanda Tyler and Mark Wingfield for BNG’s next “change-making conversations” webinar about Tyler’s new book, How to End Christian Nationalism.

The free webinar is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central Time Wednesday, Oct. 9. It’s free but advance registration is required here.

Tyler serves as executive director of Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty and leads a coalition known as Christians Against Christian Nationalism. She has testified before Congress and spoken around the nation in the fight to preserve religious liberty for all people in American democracy.

The webinar will include a live interview as well as opportunities for questions from participants.

The new book tells stories of what Christians are doing to resist Christian nationalism in their churches and communities and offers practical tips from strategies for faith-rooted organizing to guidance for holding hard conversations with loved ones.

Tyler makes a case for the separation of church and state, gives a call to action, and urges replacing a fearful version of faith with one that is good and right and true.

She has experience working in Congress, in a private legal practice and serving as a law clerk for a federal judge. Originally from Austin, Texas, Tyler grew up hearing about the cherished Baptist principles of religious liberty and the separation of church and state as a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Because she was committed to these principles, Tyler sought out BJC when she moved to Washington to attend Georgetown University, and she began volunteering in the office.

She graduated from the Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University with a bachelor’s degree in foreign service and was hired by BJC to serve as assistant to the general counsel. She left BJC to enroll in the University of Texas School of Law, where she received her J.D. and was named an “Outstanding Young Alumna.”

After law school, Tyler’s experience included working in private law practice, serving as a law clerk for a U.S. district court judge, and serving on the congressional staff of Rep. Lloyd Doggett. In 2017, she began her tenure as executive director of BJC.