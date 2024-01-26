Baptist News Global
Report on sex abuse in Germany’s Protestant Church documents at least 2,225 victims

Exclude from home page  |  January 26, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

At least 1,259 people working for the Protestant Church of Germany have committed sexual abuse in the last decades and at least 2,225 victims were affected by the abuse according to an independent report published Thursday.

