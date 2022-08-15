Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Republicans keep mostly mum on calls to make GOP ‘party of Christian nationalism’

Exclude from home page  |  August 15, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has spent much of the summer calling on her fellow Republicans to become the “party of Christian nationalism,” even selling T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Proud Christian nationalist.”

More Articles