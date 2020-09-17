Baptist News Global
Restorers uncover new details in a Michelangelo Pieta

September 17, 2020

Read the full story: Associated Press

A restoration of one of Michelangelo’s sculptures of the Madonna and Christ has uncovered previously unknown details, including the artist’s tool marks, that had been hidden under centuries of dust and wax.

