Restorers uncover new details in a Michelangelo Pieta

A restoration of one of Michelangelo’s sculptures of the Madonna and Christ has uncovered previously unknown details, including the artist’s tool marks, that had been hidden under centuries of dust and wax.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | September 17, 2020
