Rev. Al Sharpton calls for justice in police killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta

Exclude from home page  |  January 12, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The Rev. Al Sharpton, speaking at the funeral of the 14-year-old fatally shot by a Los Angeles Police Department officer, recalled coming to Los Angeles 30 years ago to protest the beating of Rodney King by police.

