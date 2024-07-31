Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Rev. Barber’s new book demystifies poverty: ‘Black people are not the problem’

Exclude from home page  |  July 31, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

When Tim Tyson first invited the Rev. William Barber II to meet with a group of white residents of Mitchell County, in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Barber half jokingly replied, “I knew you were gonna get me killed.”

More Articles