Charles Taylor published A Secular Age while I was in divinity school. Given the significance of the book and the attention it generated, the faculty decided to read and discuss it together. Because of the length and density of the volume, I recall one professor describing his approach to it: “I read ten pages before bed each night and try to remember what they said in the morning. If I can’t recall the argument well, I read them again.”