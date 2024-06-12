Rights groups implore IOC president to help get rid of hijab ban

Sports and human rights organisations have called on International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to help overturn a ban on French athletes wearing the hijab, saying it undermines celebrations of the first gender-equal Olympics.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 12, 2024
Sports and human rights organisations have called on International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach to help overturn a ban on French athletes wearing the hijab, saying it undermines celebrations of the first gender-equal Olympics.
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsHannah Brown
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsHannah Brown
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionMark Wingfield
Opinion
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Opinion
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff