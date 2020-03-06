Baptist News Global
Rolls-Royce promotes exclusive Mass with pope — for $155,000

CuratedReligion News Service  |  March 6, 2020

Every week, thousands of Catholics from all walks of life swarm into St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican to participate in Mass with Pope Francis, who has put concern for the poor at the center of his papacy.

