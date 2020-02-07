Baptist News Global
Russia blacklists over 200 Jehovah’s Witnesses

CuratedThe Associated Press  |  February 7, 2020

Russia officially banned Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and declared the group an extremist organization. The Kremlin has actively used vaguely worded extremism laws to crack down on opposition activists and religious minorities.

