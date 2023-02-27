Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Sage, sacred to Native Americans, is being used in purification rituals, raising issues of cultural appropriation

Exclude from home page  |  February 27, 2023

Read the full story: The Conversation

White sage, which is sacred to a number of Native American tribes in the southwest United States, has been adopted by both some contemporary Pagans and New Age practitioners for purification rites.

More Articles