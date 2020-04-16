Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Satan may provide a comforting story in times of crisis, but it comes with a price

CuratedReligion Dispatches  |  April 16, 2020

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

“Satan is trying to keep us apart, he is trying to keep us from worshipping together,” Kelly Burton, pastor at Lone Star Baptist Church in Texas, announced on Facebook, while refusing to practice social distancing for Palm Sunday.

More Articles