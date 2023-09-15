Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Saudi Reforms Soften Islam’s Role, But Kingdom Takes Hard Line Against Dissent

Exclude from home page  |  September 15, 2023

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, or “MBS,” is bringing a new vision of a “moderate, balanced” Saudi Islam by minimizing the role of Saudi religious institutions once seen as critical to the monarchy.

More Articles