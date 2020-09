Read the full story: Word&Way

Professors in the Redford College of Theology and Ministry at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, will be required to affirm three additional statements — beyond the Baptist Faith & Message of 2000 — if they wish to keep their jobs. The three statements are the 1978 Chicago Statement on Biblical Inerrancy, the 1988 Danvers Statement on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, and the 2017 Nashville Statement on sexuality.