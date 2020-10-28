SBU Trustee Pushes Reform of MBC Nominating Process

Read the full story: Word&Way

During the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in St. Charles, a leading trustee for Southwest Baptist University urged reforms to the trustee selection process as he criticized MBC leaders for fueling controversy at the school in Bolivar, Missouri. Robert Ingold, acting chair of the SBU Board of Trustees, made five motions to edit the MBC bylaws related to nominations, and he passed out an eight-page booklet expressing his complaints about MBC actions during the two-year controversy at SBU.