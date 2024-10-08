School choice advocate admits that’s him in the gay porn

More than a week after he was outed as a former gay porn star, school voucher evangelist Corey DeAngelis is taking on his critics and saying he refuses to be cancelled.

DeAngelis appears to have been fired by the American Federation for Children, a conservative advocacy group for private and charter schools founded by Betsy DeVos, after he was identified as the actor “Seth Rose” in the videos that still are available for viewing on the gay porn site GayHoopla.

DeAngelis is listed as a “contributor” to Project 2025 and serves as an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank. He also is known as a fierce advocate for school vouchers, believes the U.S. Department of Education should be abolished, opposes LGBTQ rights and opposes “left-wing indoctrination” in “government schools.” His new book, The Parent Revolution, claims to teach parents how to “rescue” their children from “the radicals ruining our schools.”

In an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network, DeAngelis admitted he is, in fact, the person seen in the sexually explicit videos.

“There are images and videos circulating of me from my college days about a decade ago that I’m not proud of,” he said. “They’re embarrassing.”

After more than a week of silence, he emerged to tell about getting involved in porn as a young adult and to declare a warning about the dangers others face today.

“If I was able to be lured in to make bad decisions as a young adult in college, just imagine how much worse it could be for younger people,” he said.

And he claims his own experience is what drives his fight against public education and government-controlled schools. “So I fought against this kind of material being included in the classroom,” he said. “I’ve been consistent. I’ve changed my life. People change over time.”

There is no evidence of gay porn being included in any public school classroom in America.

While owning his previous decisions, DeAngelis said his once-secret past has been weaponized by his opponents on the left: “There has been a cancellation attempt from the left, in particular, and my political opponents trying to accuse me of hypocrisy. Their claims fall flat.”

By earlier reports, it was not the left but critics from the right who outed the activist’s porn work. One of the first reports on his past was published by “Current Revolt,” a conservative Substack blogger.

DeAngelis claimed in his CBN interview that the support he has received from conservatives through this ordeal “has been overwhelming.”

“Guess what? I do not consent to this smear campaign mudslinging,” he said. “It is something dug up from my past — something, again, I’m not proud of, and something that fuels my fire to keep this material away from children.”

After his undergraduate days, DeAngelis went on to earn a Ph.D. in education policy from the University of Arkansas. He has authored or coauthored 40 journal articles, book chapters and reports on education policy and he is the coeditor of School Choice Myths: Setting the Record Straight on Education Freedom.

