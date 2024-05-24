Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Calls Out Trump: He’s ‘A Known Antisemite’

Exclude from home page  |  May 24, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff called former President Donald Trump “a known antisemite” after Trump shared a social media video this week referencing a “unified Reich” should he win November’s presidential election.

More Articles