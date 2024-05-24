Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Calls Out Trump: He’s ‘A Known Antisemite’

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff called former President Donald Trump “a known antisemite” after Trump shared a social media video this week referencing a “unified Reich” should he win November’s presidential election.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 24, 2024
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff called former President Donald Trump “a known antisemite” after Trump shared a social media video this week referencing a “unified Reich” should he win November’s presidential election.
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBurton Patterson
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
AnalysisMara Richards Bim
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
AnalysisSteve Rabey
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRobert P. Sellers
OpinionLydia Carlis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJulia Goldie Day
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsTyler Hummel
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBurton Patterson
OpinionLydia Carlis
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionJim Somerville
OpinionKevin Ritter
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMadison McClendon
OpinionMakayla Dunkin
OpinionMadison Boboltz
OpinionPreston Clegg
OpinionDerek Crawford
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionChrista Brown
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionChris Caldwell
OpinionGeneece Goertzen-Morrison and Mandi Pratt
OpinionHayoung Park
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff