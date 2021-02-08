Settlement restores control to Baylor and Southwestern

A legal settlement has returned control of the Harold E. Riley Foundation to Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | February 8, 2021
A legal settlement has returned control of the Harold E. Riley Foundation to Baylor University and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
AnalysisBrad Russell
OpinionAmber Cantorna
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJoylean M. Baro
OpinionJason Koon
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionChris Conley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCraig Martin
NewsHelen Jerman
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionB. Lokelani Wilson
OpinionReginald Lyles
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid Burroughs
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionChristy Edwards and Jen Dilts
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionJoylean M. Baro
OpinionJason Koon
OpinionChris Conley
OpinionRhonda Abbott Blevins
OpinionCraig Martin
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionB. Lokelani Wilson
OpinionReginald Lyles
OpinionDavid Burroughs
OpinionChristy Edwards and Jen Dilts
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionDexter Nutall
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionBrian Foreman and Justin Nelson
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRichard Hester
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionCarrie N. Baker and Susan M. Shaw
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff