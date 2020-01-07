Shape the Future of CBF  

Between now and Feb. 2, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship wants to hear from you (and all Cooperative Baptists!) about your church ministry involvement and personal ministry aspirations. Take CBF’s online survey today.

As we near our 30th year, we have begun a journey to discover and respond to God’s call for the thriving of our Fellowship. We call it Toward Bold Faithfulness. After prayerful discovery—the centerpiece of which is this survey—we will respond to what we have heard, seeking a bold future guided by the Holy Spirit.

Here’s how to get involved …

TAKE THE SURVEY

From today through Feb.2, take CBF’s online survey about your church and your ministry aspirations. For each of the first 3,000 surveys submitted, a group of generous donors, together, will donate $5 per survey in support of the Offering for Global Missions and scholarships for theological education.

FORWARD IT

Encourage others you know across CBF life to participate by forwarding this email to them. Increased survey participation will amplify the voices of individuals and members of CBF congregations across the Fellowship.

PRAY FOR BOLD FAITH

Pray for the Discovery Team coordinating the work of this initiative and for the discovery and response phases of Toward Bold Faithfulness.

Also, access prayer experience and curriculum resources about bold faith for personal or church-group use.

TALK ABOUT IT

The Discovery Team will share what it has learned and prepare for faithful response at the 2020 CBF General Assembly June 22-26 in Atlanta. Be sure to participate in small group conversations about the future of our ministry together.

The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is a Christian Network that helps people put their faith to practice through ministry eff­orts, global missions and a broad community of support. The Fellowship’s mission is to serve Christians and churches as they discover and fulfill their God-given mission. Learn more at www.cbf.net.