Sharpton: Firing officer who killed Andre Hill is not enough

The life of Andre Hill was commemorated Tuesday morning as family and lawmakers called for justice to be brought against the white Columbus police officer who fatally shot the 47-year-old days before Christmas.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | January 7, 2021
The life of Andre Hill was commemorated Tuesday morning as family and lawmakers called for justice to be brought against the white Columbus police officer who fatally shot the 47-year-old days before Christmas.
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAlyssa Aldape
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionPaul Baxley
OpinionGeorge Mason
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionLaura Levens
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionAmos C. Brown
OpinionMichael Malloy
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJack Levison
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionAlyssa Aldape
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSid Smith III
OpinionPaul Baxley
OpinionGeorge Mason
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionLaura Levens
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionAmos C. Brown
OpinionMichael Malloy
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionJason Koon
OpinionBarry Howard
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionTom Clifton
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionGavril Andreicut
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionGary Cook
OpinionEmil Thomas
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff