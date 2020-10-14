Baptist News Global
Shooting of former HSU student prompts reflection on racism

October 14, 2020

Read the full story: Baptist Standard

The Hardin-Simmons University campus community paid tribute to the life of Jonathan Price—a 31-year-old African American who was killed by a white police officer—and heard a panel discuss issues related to racism and policing.

