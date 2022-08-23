Baptist News Global
Frederick Buechner was a writer tuned in to the frequency of grace

August 23, 2022

Read the full story: Washington Post

When the late Frederick Buechner — novelist, preacher, Christian apologist — was asked to summarize the single essential insight of his prolific writing and speaking career, he would respond, “Listen to your life.”

