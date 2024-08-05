Silenced bells: Gaza’s cry amidst devastation

In the aftermath of unimaginable horrors inflicted upon Gaza, the indomitable spirit of its inhabitants shines through like a beacon of hope amidst the desolation.

As a Palestinian Christian deeply troubled by the plight of my people, I feel compelled to share the silent cries reverberating through the rubble, piercing our hearts and imploring us to breathe life back into their shattered existence.

The scenes of destruction etch themselves into our souls with haunting clarity. Once-thriving homes, towering structures, thrumming factories, vibrant businesses and bustling retail centers now lie in ruins. The vast majority of the 2.2 million inhabitants are displaced, starved and cast aside by a world that seems to have turned a blind eye.

The very foundations of education, once pillars of enlightenment and progress, now stand as harrowing reminders of a silenced future. Vital infrastructure that sustains life — water, electricity, communication networks — lie in disarray, depriving people of their fundamental needs and plunging them deeper into the abyss of despair.

The loss of fertile lands and decimated crops, which form the backbone of Gaza’s economy, has exacerbated their pain, while critical healthcare needs remain unanswered. Innocent children, their tender souls scarred by the horrors they have witnessed, cry out for immediate solace and healing.

Churches with their bell towers — once symbols of solace, joy, prayer and community — now stand damaged, lonely, sad and mourning, adding to the profound sense of loss and devastation.

In this shattered landscape, the most vulnerable bear the heaviest burdens. Widowed women, orphaned children and fishermen stripped of their livelihoods are left to navigate an uncertain future, their hopes flickering like fragile flames in an unforgiving wind. Their pleas for care, support and even the faintest glimmer of hope resonate deeply within us.

We must recognize the profound human toll behind the rubble and extend our unwavering compassion to alleviate their anguish.

Rebuilding Gaza transcends mere bricks and cement. It demands unyielding commitment and sustained support. The world, especially Christian-majority countries, must rise above the shackles of geopolitical considerations and respond with resolute urgency and substantial aid.

As followers of Christ, we are called to emulate his teachings, to love our neighbors as ourselves. In this time of immeasurable suffering, our faith compels us to stand unwaveringly in solidarity with the people of Gaza, offering them solace, support and the resources necessary to rebuild their lives and reclaim their stolen dignity.

As the sun dawns upon us, its transformative message resounds with renewed vigor. Just as Jesus conquered death and breathed new life into the world, his boundless love implores us to extend compassion and aid to those in desperate need, to serve as beacons of hope in the darkest of times.

“For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat; I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink; I was a stranger, and you invited me in” (Matthew 25:35). Moreover, John 11:25-26 reminds us of Jesus’ words: “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”

Let us embody these words and become agents of profound change, ushering hope and healing into the shattered lives of Gaza’s inhabitants, including the Palestinian Christians and the church they hold dear.

As Christians, we are called to embody the very essence of Christ’s teachings, extending compassionate hands to those who suffer. Reflecting upon the words of British writer George Eliot, we must ask ourselves, “What do we live for if not to make the world less difficult for each other?”

Let us wholeheartedly embrace these words, standing unwaveringly in solidarity with the people of Gaza. Together, let us offer them the solace, support, and resources required to rebuild their lives and restore their stolen dignity.

Let us rise as agents of transformative change, illuminating the darkest corners with the radiance of our compassion and unwavering resolve. Together, we can forge a resilient future for Gaza, where hope rises from the ashes and the silent cries are answered with boundless love, restoration and the steadfast promise of a brighter tomorrow.

Jack Nassar is a Palestinian Christian based in Ramallah. He holds a Master of Arts degree in political communication from Goldsmiths, University of London, and possesses expertise across sectors, driving positive change.

