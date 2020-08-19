Baptist News Global
Some Clergy Unequipped to Minister to Abused

August 19, 2020

Most Protestant pastors (73%) believe they are “somewhat equipped” for trauma care ministry, but they feel less able to effectively minister to those who have experienced forms of abuse, according to a Barna Group report published Aug. 4.

