Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Regular readers of Religion Dispatches will likely be familiar with my fairly frequent forays into media criticism. In addition to unpacking the ways in which the legacy media and elite pundits reinforce Christian privilege and hegemony, I’ve discussed the ways in which right-wing authoritarians take advantage of journalistic “neutrality,” casting our national discourse into the kind of post-truth realm in which authoritarian actors prefer to operate.