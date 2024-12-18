Sotheby’s to auction off ancient Ten Commandments tablet

Read the full story: NPR News
One of the earliest tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments is scheduled to go up for auction at Sotheby’s on Wednesday. The auctioneer says it’s a rare example of a complete tablet dating to C.E. 300-800.
BNG staff | December 18, 2024
