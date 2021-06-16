Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Southern Baptist Convention’s focus on mission recalls history of promoting white dominance

Exclude from home page  |  June 16, 2021

Read the full story: The Conversation

Rocked by controversies, dwindling numbers and internal divisions, the Southern Baptist Convention will meet for its annual meeting on June 15 under the banner: “We Are Great Commission Baptists.”

Print

More Articles