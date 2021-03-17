Southern Baptist pastor, former abuser resigns after church ousted from denomination

A Tennessee pastor who confessed two decades ago to statutory rape has resigned after his church was recently removed from the Southern Baptist Convention for hiring him.
BNG staff | March 17, 2021
