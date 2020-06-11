Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Southern Baptist President J.D. Greear says ‘black lives matter’

CuratedReligion News Service  |  June 11, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Religion News ServiceIn a speech offered in lieu of his address at the denomination’s canceled annual meeting, Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear called for members of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination to declare that “black lives matter.”

More Articles