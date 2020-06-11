Southern Baptist President J.D. Greear says ‘black lives matter’

In a speech offered in lieu of his address at the denomination’s canceled annual meeting, Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear called for members of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination to declare that “black lives matter.”
CuratedReligion News Service | June 11, 2020
