Southern Baptist publishing arm, LifeWay, sues former president Thom Rainer

September 30, 2020

LifeWay Christian Resources, the publishing arm of the Southern Baptist Convention, has sued its former president and CEO, accusing him of violating a noncompete clause in his contract.

