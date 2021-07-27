Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They’re now opting to homeschool their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 27, 2021
Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They’re now opting to homeschool their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsHelen Jerman
OpinionJason Koon
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionWendell Griffen
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionKeith Hovey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsLaura Ellis
OpinionDavid Bumgardner
OpinionPatrick Wilson
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionLewis Brogdon and Chris Caldwell
OpinionMarv Knox
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionVictoria Robb Powers
OpinionBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsLaura Ellis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionJason Koon
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionKeith Hovey
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionDavid Bumgardner
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionLewis Brogdon and Chris Caldwell
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionVictoria Robb Powers
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionScott Dickison
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionLaura Ellis
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionDoug Haney
OpinionPhawnda Moore
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff