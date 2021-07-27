Baptist News Global
Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

July 27, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They’re now opting to homeschool their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes.

