Special extra episode of ‘Stuck in the Middle with You’

BNG’s new podcast series, “Stuck in the Middle with You,” dropped a new special episode earlier today focused on the case of Jane Roe against Southwestern Seminary and its former president, Paige Patterson.

Cohosts Mark Wingfield and Benjamin Cole discuss the apparently accidental posting of 10,000 pages of sealed court documents on the Texas Supreme Court website over the weekend — how that happened, why it matters and how that affects the case moving forward. It is BNG’s policy not to reveal the name of sexual abuse survivors unless they choose to be identified. The podcast deals only with information that was publicly available apart from the weekend data dump and does not divulge any personal identifying information about Jane Roe.

Wingfield and Cole piece together one of the most cohesive narratives of what happened to prompt this case, how it relates to Patterson’s leadership style and the influence of Gothardism, as well as the role of Southwestern’s former homemaking program for female students.

Find the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Podbean, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, Player FM, Samsung, Podchaser and BoomPlay.