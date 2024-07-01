Baptist News Global
St. Vitus Day: Why The Feast Is So Important To Orthodox Serbs

The Serbian Orthodox Church celebrates on Friday the Feast of St. Vitus (in Serbian Vidovdan), commemorating the Battle of Kosovo against the Ottoman Turks, which took place in 1389.

