Stanford U discriminated against Jewish applicants in the 1950s, task force confirms

An official investigation by Stanford University released Wednesday confirmed longstanding suspicions that university administrators acted to limit Jewish enrollment in the 1950s while publicly denying that they were doing so.
October 14, 2022
