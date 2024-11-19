Stella Immanuel is campaigning to join RFK Jr.’s team at HHS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. isn’t the only anti-vaxxer potentially headed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services if President-elect Donald Trump gets his way. He could be bringing with him one of the most notorious anti-science doctors of the COVID era: Stella Immanuel.

In 2020, as coronavirus swept the world, the Cameroonian-born doctor made international headlines with comments about certain medical conditions being the result of “evil deposits” from demonic spirits often referred to as spirit spouses. She went on to become an advocate of hydroxychloroquine as a cure for COVID — against scientific evidence.

Today she brags that in 2021, she wrote 69,000 prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and 32,000 prescriptions for ivermectin.

Hydroxychloroquine is a medication normally prescribed to treat malaria. The FDA issued multiple warnings about this medication being used off-label to treat COVID, saying its use had not been proved “safe and effective.”

Ivermectin is an anti-viral drug for humans and animals. The FDA also declared it unsafe and ineffective to use in treatment of COVID.

Nevertheless, Immanuel continued to tout the effectiveness of both medications. She calls herself “the nation’s top prescriber of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.”

Now, she says, she’s been “nominated” to join RFK Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” team.

She sent out a news release that said: “In the wake of President Trump’s stunning victory, I have been nominated to join the Trump administration in the Dept. of Health and Human services team as part of the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ effort lead by RFK Jr! This is a great honor and I humbly ask for your vote.

“President Trump & RFK Jr. are looking to remake health in America and remove the corrupt interests that have turned our health care system into a sick care model. If chosen, I look forward to doing everything I can to see that our health care system focuses on a holistic approach to health that begins with clean food, clean water and clean air.”

The news release speaks repeatedly of urging her followers to “vote” for her to join the HHS team. Those “vote” buttons lead to an RFK Jr. website where the prospective secretary of Health and Human Services is taking open nominations for people to serve on his team. She appears among hundreds of nominees.

Her news release also identifies Immanuel as “a minister of the gospel” and says: “As a prayer and deliverance minister she is known as a warrior in the Kingdom, Gods’ warrior princess, Gods’ battle axe, and a sniper in the kingdom of God. Dr. Stella is the founder of Fire Power Ministries.”

In a book, Let America Live, Immanuel says she “exposes the dark spiritual agenda … behind the medical community’s opposition to hydroxychloroquine as a COVID treatment and the vaccination push.”

Immanuel is not new to the far-right political scene. In 2022, she was part of the ReAwaken America tour featuring Michael Flynn and Eric Trump and a cast of Christian nationalist speakers who spread lies about the 2020 election, COVID-19 vaccines and January 6. She was listed among far-right celebrities such Charlie Kirk, RFK Jr., Mike Lindell, Roger Stone, Sidney Powell, Greg Locke, Jackson Lahmeyer, Alex Jones and Ken Paxton.

