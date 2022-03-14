Baptist News Global
Study: Atheists who are women, Republicans or Southerners more likely to hide beliefs

March 14, 2022

Atheists in the U.S. are more likely to hide their beliefs if they are women, Republicans, if they live in the South or if they’ve previously been religious, according to new research by Rice and West Virginia universities.

