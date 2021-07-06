Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Study: Trump expanded evangelical support in 2020, but Biden gained with other white Christians

Exclude from home page  |  July 6, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

A new survey reports former President Donald Trump expanded his robust support among white evangelicals in the 2020 election, but President Joe Biden won in part by making significant gains among Catholics and non-evangelical Protestants.

Print

More Articles