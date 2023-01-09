Baptist News Global
Supporters demand sainthood for Benedict as Pope Francis leads funeral

January 9, 2023

Read the full story: Reuters

Pope Francis led the funeral of former Pope Benedict on Thursday, tenderly touching the coffin of his predecessor as he stood supported on a cane before tens of thousands of mourners, with some calling for the late pontiff to be made a saint.

