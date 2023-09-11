Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Supreme Court Asked To Decide Fate Of Abortion Pill Mifepristone

Exclude from home page  |  September 11, 2023

Read the full story: HuffPost

The fate of mifepristone, the abortion drug used widely for over two decades across the United States, may rest in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court if its members decide to take up requests from the drug’s manufacturer and the Justice Department.

More Articles