Supreme Court inspires Dallas man to campaign against Project 2025

When the U.S. Supreme Court ruled July 1 that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution of criminal acts committed while in office, that was a call to action for Pat Hicks.

“I knew right then and there that they’ve just destroyed everything,” said Hicks, a Baptist layman and Democratic precinct chair in Dallas.

On the same day that ruling was announced, the president of the Heritage Foundation, Kevin D. Roberts, made reference to the Revolutionary War when, speaking on the right-wing podcast “War Room,” said, “We are in the process of the second American revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.”

Hicks, a Revolutionary War history buff, saw the interview with Roberts. His first thought about this being the second American revolution was, “No it’s not. You’re destroying the first one.”

Hicks was even more incensed with the implied threat that “if you go along, you won’t get hurt.” By then, he had read Project 2025, the document Roberts and the Heritage Foundation shepherded into fruition. His response to Roberts would be, “You set it up to be violent by — in Project 2025 — the U.S. military can be used against civilians … and in this case, the ‘Left’ is anyone who doesn’t want the monarchy that was established on July 1.”

Since that day, Hicks has made it his mission to make sure as many people as possible know about Project 2025 and its threat to democracy. He reached out to a group he’s a part of to ask if anyone knew of a graphic designer to help illustrate the message. Someone immediately stepped forward and within a few days, Hicks had a designed logo. He shared it online and someone else suggested he print the logo on yard signs.

Within two weeks, Hicks had a full-scale business up and running. His iconic yard signs are now available on a website he launched with the help of another friend — a Canadian who fears for his American neighbors to the south.

The signs are finding their way across the country. People passing by one can scan the QR code to learn more about Project 2025 and to order their own signs.

Thinking back to the Revolutionary War, Hicks sees his contribution as akin to that of Thomas Paine, whose 47-page pamphlet laid out the moral case to the colonies to fight against the British monarchy and establish a more just government to represent the people.

The Revolutionary War was won by ordinary people standing against tyranny. Hicks hopes to inspire Americans from all sectors of our society to, as he says, “step into the breach” to fight against a slide into autocratic rule.

