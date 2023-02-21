Suspect in shooting of 2 Jewish men in LA faces hate crimes

A man who allegedly shot and wounded two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles this week was charged Friday with federal hate crimes.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | February 21, 2023
A man who allegedly shot and wounded two Jewish men as they left synagogues in Los Angeles this week was charged Friday with federal hate crimes.
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsBNG staff
OpinionAmy Brundle
NewsMallory Challis
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
OpinionChris Caldwell
AnalysisAlan Bean
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Hampton
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionEric Folkerth
OpinionJames Ellis III
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisLaura Levens
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMarv Knox
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsBNG staff
NewsMallory Challis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionAmy Brundle
OpinionChris Caldwell
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionEric Folkerth
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRussell Waldrop
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionPreston Clegg
OpinionPage Brooks and David Bumgardner
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionTambi Brown Swiney
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionChrista Brown
OpinionErin Wyma
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionStephanie Nash
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionZach W. Lambert
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff