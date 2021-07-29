Baptist News Global
Swastika is found carved into an elevator at the State Department

July 29, 2021

A swastika was found carved into an elevator at the State Department on Monday, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the hateful carving and describe it as a reminder that anti-Semitism is still alive.

