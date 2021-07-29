Swastika is found carved into an elevator at the State Department

A swastika was found carved into an elevator at the State Department on Monday, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the hateful carving and describe it as a reminder that anti-Semitism is still alive.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 29, 2021
A swastika was found carved into an elevator at the State Department on Monday, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to condemn the hateful carving and describe it as a reminder that anti-Semitism is still alive.
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMichael Chancellor
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
NewsHelen Jerman
OpinionJason Koon
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionWendell Griffen
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionKeith Hovey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBNG staff
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsLaura Ellis
OpinionDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsLaura Ellis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
OpinionJason Koon
OpinionRob Lee
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionKeith Hovey
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionDavid Bumgardner
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionLewis Brogdon and Chris Caldwell
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionVictoria Robb Powers
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionScott Dickison
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionMichael Chancellor
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff