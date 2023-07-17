Swedish police authorize protest by man who plans to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli Embassy

Stockholm police on Friday said they have authorized a protest this weekend by a man who has stated that he wants to burn the Torah and the Bible outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm.
BNG staff | July 17, 2023
